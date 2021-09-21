CUMBERLAND — Mountainside Baroque, directed by Lyle Nordstrom and Ryan Mullaney, will launch its return to in-person performances Oct. 9-10 with the first of three “Festive Weekends” scheduled for its “Joyous Return” concert season.
The October concerts are part of Allegany Tourism’s initiative, “Allegany Loves the Arts,” a weekend of arts activities across Allegany County.
“This weekend of concerts is a musical tribute to the wealth of joyous and glorious sounds heard in 17th century Venice, especially in the famous Basilica di San Marco (St. Mark’s Basilica), the home of the most magnificent music of this era and an architectural wonder in its own right,” said Nordstrom.
Visit www.mountainsidebaroque.org before coming to a performance to check for any changes due to COVID. The organization will follow protocols for indoor events, including mask wearing, full vaccination status and social distancing, with seating organized to facilitate that.
The five-member Washington Cornett and Sackbutt Ensemble will perform on early brass instruments in a concert of 17th century wind band music titled “Music for Brass: Seven Giovanni’s” Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. in the Shrine of SS. Peter and Paul, 125 Fayette St.
On Oct. 10, Mountainside Baroque will perform music from “Venetian Vespers” at 4 p.m. in the shrine.
The piece features large works for voices, strings and early brass written for St. Mark’s by Baroque masters such as Claudio Monteverdi and Francesco Cavalli.
Performances will be preceded by informative talks designed to enhance enjoyment of the music to begin about 3:30 p.m.
The primary composer and maestro at San Marco was Claudio Monteverdi, who led the musical transition from Renaissance to Baroque with his extensive body of both secular and sacred music as well as some of the most important early operas.
The music of his students and other Venetian maestri will be featured, including Giovanni Rovetta, Francesco Cavalli and Natale Monferrato as well as Alessandro Grandi and Biagio Marini.
Under the direction of Nordstrom, the performance reproduces what was likely heard at a festive vespers in 17th century Venice.
“It will be presented by eight professional soloists, the Scholars of St. Cecilia and an orchestra of sackbuts (trombones), cornetti, violins, dulcian (early bassoon), viola da gamba, organ and theorbo, all producing a magnificent sound in the Shrine that echoes the glory of Venice,” Nordstrom said.
Tickets can be purchased at mountainsidebaroque.org, at the door and at the Allegany Arts Council or call 301-338-2940.
