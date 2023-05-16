CUMBERLAND — Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jack Tracy visited Cumberland Tuesday on his 31st bicycling trek on the trails linking Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.
Tracy, 75, along with friend Ron Morris, 71, traveled the Great Allegheny Passage from Point State Park in Pittsburgh to Cumberland. They spent the night in Cumberland and headed out Wednesday morning on the C&O Canal to Washington.
“It’s a beautiful ride,” said Tracy. “The GAP and C&O combined ... it’s a national treasure.”
Tracy, who lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia, met up with Morris, of Douglas, Georgia, on Sunday to kick off the 335-mile, six-day trip.
Tracy joined the Air Force after college and served in Vietnam. He remained in the military for 30 years before retiring.
“After I got out of the Air Force I just decided to do some cycling,” he said. “I started it in 1999, but I didn’t start doing the longer distance rides until 2008. That is when I did the GAP and C&O trails for the first time.”
Tracy met Morris in 2010 at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, where the C&O Canal crosses the Appalachian Trail. The two have remained friends ever since.
“Jack is a great guy to ride with,” said Morris, who is retired from the insurance industry. “He is committed and with his military background he is very disciplined and helps keep things running smoothly.”
Tracy and Morris have ridden trails all over the United States as well as in several other countries, including Canada, Mexico and Europe.
But the GAP and C&O Canal trails are their regular journey.
“We’ve been down lots and lots of other trails, but we keep coming back here,” said Tracy. “You don’t hear (the GAP and C&O) talked about like you hear the Grand Canyon or places like that, but it’s on a par with that I think. The scenery along the rivers and history with the Civil War battles and construction of C&O Canal ... it’s amazing.”
They complete the trip twice a year — once in the fall and again in the spring and average about 60 miles per day.
The men said the people they meet along the way make it all worthwhile. They make pit stops at the Little Boston Inn along the Youghiogheny River at Versailles as well as Connellsville, Confluence, Meyersdale and Frostburg.
Morris said people showed up along the way with signs congratulating Tracy on his 31st ride and Morris’ 15th. Some restaurants they frequent had specials in Tracy’s name.
The Queen City Creamery had Tracy’s favorite black cherry ice cream as the flavor of the day on Tuesday.
The cyclists prefer locally owned and operated bed and breakfasts, restaurants and shops.
“The economic impact these trails generate for the communities along the way is great,” said Morris. “I like the mom and pop stops. They are the lifeblood of the trail. Those folks are like family. They look forward to seeing us and we look forward to seeing them.”
Tracy and Morris had dinner at Uncle Jack’s Pizzeria Tuesday evening, locally owned by Brian Dillon.
“Over the years we’ve made a lot of good friends, close friends along the trails,” said Morris. “Now a lot of our itinerary is determined by who we’re going to see along the way.”
“People need to support the trails however they can,” said Tracy, “whether by donations, volunteering or just visiting the trails. People come from all over the world here. It’s a special place where friendships are made.”
