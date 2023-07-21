CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 500 instances of children running away from foster care were recorded in 2022 by the state health department, according to a new report.
The “run events,” as the department called it, involved 293 children, and the majority of those children were teenage boys. Kids who ran away were most commonly found outdoors or living in an empty house or trailer.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which oversees foster care, released the annual report on runaway children this month; the report is required under a 2020 state law after lawmakers became concerned about hundreds of children who had fled from state care in the year prior.
DHHR said 26 children were unaccounted for when the agency concluded this report Dec. 31, 2022.
DHHR is currently in the process of an internal restructuring and leadership change due, in part, to lawmakers’ criticisms of its foster care oversight. The agency is currently embroiled in a yearslong lawsuit where foster children and their families alleged DHHR failed to protect children and fix its overwhelmed system. The state has the nation’s highest rate of kids coming into foster care.
The lawsuit also alleged that the state, which has a shortage of traditional foster homes, sent too many kids to unsafe institutions in and out of state. Nineteen of the kids who ran away in 2022 were out of state, though the report does not specify where the children were residing.
DHHR said that the majority of kids who ran away from care last year were living in shelters or residential care. While the highest share of kids in foster care reside with family members, 550 kids were living in residential care facilities or treatment facilities, according to state child welfare data posted this month.
Jim McKay, state coordinator for Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia, said, “What we’ve learned is that family settings are best for children.
“The state has an obligation to make reasonable efforts to make sure kids stay with their biological parents or kinship caregivers,” he said. “It will go a long way to address these issues.”
Number of runaways up from last year
The number of run events increased from 2021 to 2022, according to the report, though health officials said the increase “may be due to more accurate reporting” to the department.
While the new report noted that the majority of kids who ran away were returned in less than 24 hours, those who were gone for longer than 24 hours were away from state supervision on average for 66 days.
Two of the children interviewed by investigators disclosed that they were involved in sex trafficking, according to the report.
“Year over year, there are significant increases in the number of foster care children running away from supervision,” said Jeremiah Samples, adviser to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance. “There was also a significant increase in the number of children that were missing at the end of the reporting period.”
Samples previously served as deputy secretary for DHHR, and while in that position, he detailed to lawmakers in 2019 about the issues contributing to the number of kids running from care. At that time, he told lawmakers that from the end of 2018 to August 2019 that 651 kids had run from care.
In 2020, state lawmakers passed a number of bills directed at improving the troubled foster system, including legislation that created a Child Locator Unit to assist in locating and returning children in foster care who ran away from homes, residential care, emergency shelters and more. The unit was “intended to solve significant problems concerning runaway and missing youth in the state of West Virginia,” according to DHHR.
The report noted some improvements in 2022 in more quickly locating and returning kids into state care.
It also highlighted that kids who had been in 10 or more placements — placements can be foster homes, kinship homes, residential care and more — were the highest percentage of kids who ran away in 2022. “An increased number of placements is believed to increase the risk of running from care,” the report said.
“When they’ve had 10 or more placements … that’s a sign that the system is not fully meeting the needs of these children,” McKay said. “How many of these (runaway) children has the state decided that legally going home is not an option but permanency through an adoptive family has not been identified? That’s heartbreaking.”
DHHR spokesperson Chloe Cook did not directly answer a question in an email about the average number of placements for a child in state care.
“The length of time a child is in a placement is dependent on the child’s case and the reason the child is in DHHR’s custody,” she responded. “Some children enter foster care and remain in one placement the entire time they are in custody. Other placements are designed to be temporary; for example, emergency child shelters are meant to be no more than a 90-day stay until a more appropriate placement is found.
“The goal is to place a child in the least restrictive placement that will meet their needs while keeping the child as close to their home community as possible.”
The report noted that placement restrictions, along with lack of attention from staff and substance addiction, were common factors that led to children running away from placements.
Shanna Gray, state director of West Virginia CAS (Court Appointed Special Advocates), explained that restrictions include rules that guide how and when children in foster care can interact with biological family members.
Children without strong connections were “more likely to run when frustrated or angry,” the report said. Gray explained that it’s often difficult for foster children to maintain connections.
“When kids come into care, there’s a giant no list of things they can’t do. They have to get permission for lots of things,” she said. “These young folks who are running away are showing us their need for connection.”
Gray highlighted the importance of children being involved in their foster care plans, and her organization’s volunteers serve as advocates for children in foster care. CASA is in 30 counties but hasn’t expanded to all 55 counties largely due to a lack of funding.
“We really try to elevate the youth’s voice and advocate for them,” she added.
Samples said that he felt the health department has done a good job surveying children who ran away to understand what led up to the events. He would like to see care plans for individual children adjusted to prevent future issues.
