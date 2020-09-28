CUMBERLAND — Del. Neil Parrott, candidate for the 6th District Congressional seat, said he does not favor additional COVID relief funding during a visit to Cumberland on Friday.
A resident of Hagerstown, Parrott is a member of Maryland’s House of Delegates where he represents District 2A. In November, the Republican is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) in a bid to represent Maryland’s 6th District.
The Times-News interviewed Parrott at the Allegany County Republican Headquarters on Virginia Avenue.
“I think things are opened up now and I think it’s time to let the economy go,” said Parrott, who is serving his third term as a state delegate.
A second COVID-19 relief package has been back in the news as House Democrats are preparing a $2.4 trillion package for vote in the House. The new package is a reduction from the $3.2 trillion package approved by House Democrats in May. Republicans and Democrats have failed thus far to agree on a new round of stimulus that can pass through the Senate.
“I think there are two different Marylands here,” said Parrott. “Some folks in Maryland are just fine and they don’t need the stimulus money at all. Government workers, or people whose jobs are essential, they have started either working from home, or not working and still getting full pay and that has worked out just fine for them. But, then there are other Marylanders who are not getting paid who are laid off and are getting unemployment.
“There are business owners who were shut down who were deemed nonessential, they are really hurting. That was where the first stimulus package was helpful. The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) to try to keep business going was helpful.”
Parrott opposed the $600 extended unemployment benefit.
“I disagreed with the provision where people who are working low-income jobs and they were going to get unemployment and get a whole lot more money than they would have ever got when they were working. It doesn’t make sense,” said Parrott. “People need incentive to go back to work, not to pay them more to sit at home. That was a real problem and I would have definitely fought against that provision in the bill.”
Parrott has concerns with further stimulus funding.
“I know both sides are trying to come up with a compromise that makes sense. ... This whole problem is not a COVID-19 problem, it’s a government problem. The government is the one who came in and shut down business and declared some essential and some to be nonessential. I believe every single business in America is essential.
“They should have all been allowed to stay open. If they deemed that it was unsafe for them then they could close voluntarily,” he said. “To force businesses to go out of business and lose their income, that hurt. A lot of the businesses that closed their doors will never open again and that is tragic.”
Parrott wants government to be more discerning with who receives direct payments.
“I don’t think we should have paid people who had their full income; I don’t think they needed it,” said Parrott. “Certainly people on unemployment should have got paid more. But as a result, we did need to do something.
“My biggest concern, this isn’t being talked about much, but our national debt is much more than it has ever been; it’s in the trillions of dollars,” said Parrott. “Our national debt has gone up by one-third just this year. That is unsustainable; it will lead to hyper-inflation. We have to fight the national debt. That is a big concern with this next stimulus package.”
Parrott has a background in civil engineering and transportation. After receiving undergraduate and master’s degrees in engineering, he worked at the Maryland State Highway Administration for 13 years before becoming deputy director of public works for the city of Frederick. He later started a company called Traffic Solutions Inc. in 2007.
The 6th Congressional District includes Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties as well as west Frederick County, including the city of Frederick, and northwestern Montgomery County, including Germantown, Clarksburg and Gaithersburg.
With Trone living outside the 6th District in Potomac, Parrott said, “It’s time we have a Congressman who lives here, works here and has their family here.”
Parrott said, “Trone ran in 2016 for Congress and lost where he actually lives, which is District 8. Two years later he ran and won in 2018 in our 6th District, but he made no attempt to move. He still lives in Potomac near the beltway. We deserve a congressman who represents Western Maryland and lives here and shares the values of people who live in Western Maryland.”
