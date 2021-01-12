CUMBERLAND — A new COVID-19 testing site that will also offer antibody testing has opened on the city's West Side.
Principle Diagnostics, based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has opened the center in the former Alpert's Orthotics building at 222 Paca St., offering nasal swab PCR testing as well as a blood test for the presence of antibodies in individuals.
"We are glad to be able to offer this testing," said Ahmad Adam Aziz, Principle Diagnostics CEO. "Getting tested is not only for yourself but for your loved ones. We have a moral responsibility to our society as a whole to do our part. You may be young and healthy but there are other people who may not be."
The COVID screens are free. The antibody test has a $10 fee.
"The PCR COVID test detects active infections," said Aziz. "It means you are contagious and you need to stay away from people and do your quarantine. The antibody test pretty much detects if you have already had it, and you have built some type of successful immune response against it."
Todd Finan, Principle Diagnostic's account executive for Western Maryland, said the $10 charge for the antibody test is because it is a blood test and the fee goes toward the front-line workers.
"The good thing about the antibody test ... maybe you had it and didn't know you had it," said Finan. "You might have been asymptomatic. The main benefit, if you had the antibodies, your blood has these antibodies in it and it will help COVID-19 patients recover. So you can donate plasma to help others."
Aziz said people will get test results in 24 hours.
"When this started, turnaround was maybe two to three weeks. Things have improved quite a bit," he said. "We always market 24-72 hours, but for the last three months it really has been 24 hours because we have increased our capacity so much."
Principle Diagnostics began offering testing in the area at Beckman's Pharmacy on Greene Street during the summer, prior to establishing its own Paca Street site.
"Right now we are offering the testing three days a week," said Finan, "But that could be expanded. It will be subject to change according to demand."
Hours are Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted. Appointments can be made by calling 240-580-6729.
Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia residents are eligible.
Finan said West Virginia residents must be non-Medicaid. "If you have coverage, bring your insurance card and ID. People without insurance should bring ID and their Social Security card."
"I'm more optimistic now than last year," said Aziz. "But we must keep on top of this. We are not going to get out of this situation until we all come together."
