LITTLE ORLEANS — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the Locust Post Brewery in Little Orleans.
Locust Post Brewery is the latest craft beer producer to join the growing trend of craft breweries opening in Allegany County. The facility is located at 31706 Old Adams Road just 1.5 miles off of Interstate 68 in eastern Allegany County.
Locust Post was created by the husband and wife team of Tony Cornwell and Denise Partsch Cornwell. The spacious facility includes a wrap-around deck with the “cut in the mountain” at the Sidling Hill Welcome Center visible.
The Cornwells constructed the facility on their 26-acre farm in Little Orleans called the Lavender and Hops Farm. The couple said the inspiration for their facility came from the 1812 Brewery opened by the McCagh family on Mason Road, north of Cumberland, in 2017.
Tony and Denise broke ground on the construction of the Locust Post Brewery in 2019. They had to overcome a setback in June when their building — which just had the under-roof portion completed — caught fire causing major damage.
“This was hard work,” said Tony, in a Times-News interview at the event. “We were doing things that we didn’t know what we were getting into. Once we got to the fun part, which is the finishing, we had the fire. It was devastating. It was a setback but we had to pull through. We couldn’t give up. We just kept moving forward.”
Numerous elected officials and business leaders attended the event including Jake Shade, Allegany County Commission president, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, Del. Mike McKay, Gary Price of Lowe’s Inc., Greg Hildreth, county economic development specialist; Ashli Workman, county tourism director; Sen. George Edwards, Robin Summerfield, field representative for Sen. Ben Cardin; Taylor Donoghue, representative for Rep. David Trone; Sarah Healey, president of the Brewers Association of Maryland; and Kevin Atticks, executive director of BAM.
“It is wonderful to see,” said Atticks. “You have quite the reputation for great trails here now. We’re excited to see this added as another attraction.
“It has such an impact economically for the area. It’s about beer. But it is more than that. It is about local people using local products to make local beer.”
McKay presented the Cornwells with a citation from the Maryland General Assembly welcoming Locust Post to the state’s small business community. “This means so much to our area,” said McKay. “What you have done here is just awesome and we thank you.”
Tony Cornwell said, “It is a dream come true. Even when we had the fire, that was when we found our great brewer Lincoln Wilkins.”
A veteran brewmaster, Wilkins became a consultant for Locust Post.
“They were looking for someone to help them get up and running,” said Wilkins. “I brought in my recipes and altered them and tweaked them to fit their particular system. They have a five-barrel system with three fermenters and a bright tank downstairs. There are a lot of controls and you have to get fine-tuned. I’m very excited and happy they reached out to me. Tony and Denise are wonderful people.”
Denise Cornwell said, “We want to invite everybody down to enjoy it. We are following all the (COVID-19) rules with 75% capacity and social distancing and masks. It’s for people to enjoy. We are family-friendly and dog-friendly.”
Locust Post Brewery hours are Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturdays noon to 10 p.m., with Sunday hours noon to 8 p.m. Food will include pizza and beer pretzels and cheese. Food trucks will also be present for special evenings that include entertainment.
Denise said they also hope to sell wine at the facility in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.