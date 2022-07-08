CUMBERLAND — Construction on a new $3 million bridge on Cumberland Street could get underway next summer.
"Right now we are in the final engineering stage," Bobby Smith, city of Cumberland's lead engineer, said. "Our expectation is to have the PS&E (plan, specification and estimate) package submitted in December to the State Highway Administration. Hopefully, we will be able to bid the project in the spring. Hopefully that means a a 2023 start."
The Cumberland Street bridge, which spans CSX Transportation rail lines, has been closed since 2017 after the aging structure failed a safety inspection.
The construction of a new bridge at the site has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain bottlenecks.
"All of these factors ... it just delays things across the board," Smith said. "But that is what we are hoping for. It is an 18-month project once started."
In November 2019, the city and CSX agreed to terms for the removal and replacement of the bridge. To solve an ongoing debate between the city and CSX Transportation on who owned the bridge, the city agreed to purchase the span for $1 allowing planning to move forward.
At 23 feet high, the bridge meets current federal transportation guidelines. Therefore, the estimated cost of $3 million will be 80% paid for with federal dollars, with CSX picking up the 20% balance.
CSX remains a partner in the construction process.
"We need to coordinate with them," Smith said. "They are a reviewing entity of the PS&E package all along the way. You are still going over their right-of-way. So during construction you can only do construction with CSX permission. They have to assign flaggers to block off that section of track so someone doesn't accidentally send a train down there."
Smith said once bids are received, a contractor can be selected.
"We open the bids and review them to make sure it is a responsible bid," he said. "It's to make sure they've complied with the requirements. Then we would make a recommendation to the City Council as to the award of that bid pending the Maryland Department of Transportation's approval.
The Cumberland Street bridge is one of three bridges on the West Side of Cumberland that are in need of major repairs. A two-lane bridge at Fayette Street is open to one lane only, while the bridge at Washington Street is closed. Both bridges were struck by CSX trains resulting in the closures.
Officials are confident infrastructure funding can be found for the Fayette Street bridge, while an adequate design plan solving approach issues at the Washington Street bridge has yet to be developed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.