FROSTBURG — The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office was investigating the cause early Tuesday of an overnight fire that caused extensive damage to a newly opened Frostburg restaurant.
The blaze at El Maya Mexican Bar & Restaurant at 295 E. Main St. started about 2 a.m. and drew volunteer firefighters from Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Most of the fire was in the rear of the building, which formerly housed The Draft Sports Bar and Grille.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.