CUMBERLAND, Md. — On June 17, a lunch will be held at LaVale Library. Called Dining with Diabetics, it not only feeds the diabetics who attend, but it educates them as to how to help control their disease through diet.
“Dining with Diabetics” is also the title of a book written in 2015 by Allegany County author Judith Kinnie, who will lead the educational part of the library’s luncheon. Kinnie is a volunteer, and her book was donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for its benefit. She originally wrote the book after years of working out a diet for her own family.
Kinnie’s daughter was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 5. Maintaining a diabetes diet was therefore of particular concern. She didn’t want her daughter to be isolated, so she put everyone on the diet. Outside of the family, Kinnie made it her mission to raise awareness and to offer help to other parents of children with diabetes.
“Initially, I went mom to mom to help with basic information and food prep ideas,” she says.
But that’s not the only volunteer activity Kinnie is involved in.
The Ellerslie resident works with women’s shelters and the local food bank to help reduce “the stigma that affects people asking for help.” She also works as a Wellness Ambassador for UPMC Western Maryland.
According to UPMC’s website, “Wellness Ambassadors connect patients in our community with services and resources they need ... to promote an atmosphere of healthy living.”
In her volunteer role as Wellness Ambassador, Kinnie works in the community to help residents find everything from a ride to the doctor’s to a needed educational program.
If this was not enough to keep her busy, on April 29 Judith Kinnie became Mrs. Maryland America. The title means that she will represent Maryland in Las Vegas this August in the Mrs. America contest; and, should she win there, move on to compete in the Mrs. World contest.
The Mrs. America website lists what one might consider typical judgement categories for what is called a beauty contest. The categories are “beauty, poise and personality, swimsuit, and evening gown.” But Kinnie says they are not as they appear.
“I won in a $100 evening gown,” she said, making the point that no one is judged on looks alone. “They judge inner beauty and what you do in your community.”
Kinnie says that the Mrs. Maryland title offers a larger platform from which she can better help those that don’t have a voice.
On June 10, for instance, Kinnie will attend the Battie Mixon Fishing Rodeo, on June 15 and 16, she’ll also be working with children at the Cumberland Police Department Summer Camp, and on June 17, after the Dining with Diabetics luncheon, she’ll be at the Juneteenth event at the Canal Place in her role as Wellness Ambassador.
Kinnie is looking for volunteers to join her team to participate on Sept. 23 in the second largest diabetes walk in the nation. Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes is hosted by the American Diabetes Association in Washington, D.C. She can be contacted at Mrsmarylandamerica2023@gmail.com.
