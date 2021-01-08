CUMBERLAND — A new round of COVID-19 relief funding totaling nearly $900,000 is being made available for Allegany County restaurants, bars, hotels and motels.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced in mid-December that a new round of funding totaling more than $600 million would be distributed across the state. Of the funds, $50 million is for the hospitality industry, $30 million will go to restaurants, $15 million to entertainment venues and $5 million for rural, disadvantaged businesses.
Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, provided details on the county’s portion of the funding during a Thursday meeting at the county office complex on Kelly Road.
He said Allegany County’s allotment was approximately $886,000, with $390,000 designated toward restaurants and bars and $496,000 for hotels and motels.
“This is another nice shot in the arms for these businesses,” said Shade. “People are really appreciative of anything we can do to help them right now.”
The commissioners agreed to accept the funding from the Maryland Department of Commerce. Shade said the funding will be distributed by March 31.
This is the third round of COVID-19 relief funding made available by the state to Maryland’s counties and Baltimore City.
“As you know we’ve done this two times over the last year, so this will be a new version of this, so keep an eye out over the next month to see us get this doled out,” Jason Bennett, county administrator, said.
“We will be working to get that money out the door like we did the rest,” said Shade. “The nice thing with the hotel/motel (portion) is that we have a list of them because of the hotel/motel tax (we collect), so this will make this easy.”
For more information on the grants, visit gov.allconet.org or call 301-777-2526.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.