SPRINGFIELD, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways is advising motorists of an upcoming traffic shift on state Route 28 near Springfield.
Beginning as early as July 2, traffic will be shifted from the existing John Blue truss bridge to the new structure. Traffic signals will remain in place to alternate northbound and southbound traffic across the new bridge.
Long Road and Camp Cliffside Road will also continue to be controlled by traffic signals. Temporary barriers and barrels will be in place to define the new travel lane for Route 28 and the two county routes.
The work is necessary to allow for demolition of the existing truss bridge followed by completion of the second half of the new bridge crossing the South Branch Potomac River. Delays should be expected. The exact schedule is dependent on the weather.
