Night Traveler to play Constitution Park on Sunday evening

Night Traveler, a duo consisting of Greg Larry, left, and Gary Price, will perform in Constitution Park from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. The duo will be joined by Larry Ward on bass and John Macy on drums to offer up a four-piece show of classic rock and country hits along with original music.

 Submitted Photo

CUMBERLAND — Night Traveler will play a free concert in Constitution Park on Sunday evening performing classic rock and country hits along with original music.

Night Traveler consists of Greg Larry and Gary Price on guitars and vocals. The duo will be joined by Larry Ward on bass guitar and John Macy on drums to offer a four-piece sound for the park show.

The music will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with the band performing songs by Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, Alabama, Paul Simon, Todd Rundgren, Blues Traveler and the Avett Brothers. Night Traveler will also play original songs penned by Larry.

Larry and Price got their start in 2012 playing in taverns and clubs in the tri-state area. They eventually added private parties and reunions to their schedule while becoming regulars at some of the local distilleries like the 1812 Brewery, the Locust Post Brewery and Charis Winery.

Larry and Price have been working on recording a CD of original music.

The band hopes to have the CD finished by the end of the year.

The Sunday evening concert in Constitution Park is sponsored by the city of Cumberland.

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video