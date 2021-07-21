CUMBERLAND — Night Traveler will play a free concert in Constitution Park on Sunday evening performing classic rock and country hits along with original music.
Night Traveler consists of Greg Larry and Gary Price on guitars and vocals. The duo will be joined by Larry Ward on bass guitar and John Macy on drums to offer a four-piece sound for the park show.
The music will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with the band performing songs by Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, Alabama, Paul Simon, Todd Rundgren, Blues Traveler and the Avett Brothers. Night Traveler will also play original songs penned by Larry.
Larry and Price got their start in 2012 playing in taverns and clubs in the tri-state area. They eventually added private parties and reunions to their schedule while becoming regulars at some of the local distilleries like the 1812 Brewery, the Locust Post Brewery and Charis Winery.
Larry and Price have been working on recording a CD of original music.
The band hopes to have the CD finished by the end of the year.
The Sunday evening concert in Constitution Park is sponsored by the city of Cumberland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.