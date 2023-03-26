KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County resident Joe Niland worked for the U.S. government for over 27 years and was assigned to the FBI Counterterrorism Division for several years. He deployed to Iraq five times between 2006 and 2011 — intermittently embedding with U.S. Special Operations Forces (Green Berets).
His recently released novel “Just Kill the Hostages” was inspired by real events with large parts being written and edited at businesses in Keyser and Fort Ashby.
Niland’s grandparents, Leo and Norine Niland, lived on Michigan Avenue, and were lifelong Cumberland residents. Niland spent a great deal of time in Cumberland and West Virginia after much of the family migrated to the Washington area.
One character in the book is from West Virginia and Niland weaved local towns into the persona. The author spent countless hours bouncing concepts off of Gino Giatras at Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland — the dialogue was always colorful and lively.
In the book, FBI agents Annie Caden and John McNeil are thrust into life-and-death challenges when they concoct a plan to hunt for Americans held hostage in war-torn Iraq.
A National Security Agency analyst becomes an integral part of the team searching for the hostages. British intelligence and back-channel meetings along with frequent rocket attacks add to the complicated navigation and intrigue of wartime hostage events. The characters are inspired by real-world operators in dangerous environments.
Niland was particularly careful to remove government jargon and to write for a broad audience.
The book is available at The Corner Bistro and Vintage Market in Fort Ashby and the Candlewyck Inn in Keyser. Niland spent many hours in both places “camping” at corner tables. The book also is available online at Amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com.
To learn more about Niland and the book, visit his website JosephNiland.com
