CUMBERLAND — City residents received good news Tuesday evening when Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted unanimously to forgo any increases in real estate taxes or water bills for the 2022 fiscal year.
Held at City Hall, the vote was taken at the city officials’ first in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to hold their meetings via video conferencing 15 months ago. The vote was taken to approve the city’s $40 million budget for next year.
“I think the most important thing about the fiscal year 2022 budget is that the property tax rate remains the same, the water rate remains the same, the sewer rate remains the same and our trash remains the same,” said Morriss. “So there are no increases at all for any of the fees or rates for our city residents.”
The meeting also marked the first time Jeff Rhodes, the former city administrator, was not present. Rhodes, who announced in November he would retire, worked his final day on Friday.
The mayor and council members voted unanimously at the meeting to appoint Ken Tressler, who had been director of administrative services, as the interim city administrator. The meeting was the first that Tressler took the administrator’s seat.
The City Council is currently in the process of utilizing a personnel firm to conduct a national search for a new administrator.
Also at the meeting, the City Council voted to accept $19.6 million in stimulus funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city will receive half the funding by July 1 and second half sometime in 2022.
“The is great news for the city,” said Tressler. “We are still combing through the large volume of paperwork accompanying the notice to learn precisely how we can use the funding. But this will be a big help to the city.”
Tressler said, so far, the funds can be used for water, sewer and broadband capital improvements within the city.
