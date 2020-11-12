CUMBERLAND — A new search and rescue resource is now available thanks to the efforts and work of a veteran local police officer and his daughter who have founded the nonprofit Mountain Maryland Search and Rescue.
“Two years ago, I wanted more daddy-daughter time so my daughter Kayley and I took an EMT class through the District 16 Volunteer Fire Department and then we pursued the interest we both have in working dogs,” said Chris Mullaney, an Air Force veteran who served as the base K-9 patrol officer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
After obtaining two sister bloodhounds, Chris and Kayley set out on their next goal to form the search organization.
Mullaney’s bloodhounds — Ellie and Anna — are full bloods that are almost 3 years old and have been with the family since they were 10 weeks old.
“When Kayley and I first thought of this whole ordeal, we stumbled onto a breeder in Pennsylvania,” Chris Mullaney said. “We had intended on only getting one. When we got there, we had picked out Ellie for several of her traits that would be great for search and rescue but there was her sister who had several medical conditions like umbilical hernia and a heart murmur. But the breeder knew our plans and wanted her to go to a good home so she threw her in as part of a package deal.”
Mullaney said there is a critical need for his newly-founded organization.
“There was and is no certified search personnel in Allegany County other than my group, to the best of my knowledge,” he said. “Allegany County is just now starting to form a rescue and recovery group through the fire departments and is leaning on me and my group to act as the local search group.”
Garrett County is also in the process of developing a search team, he said.
“In most searches time is very critical due to the fact the longer a person is missing, the farther they may venture and the more in danger they become,” Mullaney said. “So your search area is much broader and they may be without their needed medication and exposed to the elements.”
But now that has changed since Mountain Maryland Search and Rescue is now fully certified and operational to take part in formal searches launched by law enforcement and under the jurisdictional oversight of Natural Resources Police.
“We just received our written certification from the state of Maryland. It took about a year to get certified,” said Mullaney, who is the president of the organization and is also a corporal in the Frostburg Police Department where he is a certified search manager.
Mullaney also spent 15 years with the Cumberland Police Department as a K-9 handler in patrol and narcotics investigations.
Mullaney said Allegany and Garrett counties have been “very supportive” in assisting Mountain Maryland Search and Rescue to become fully operational and part of the Maryland Search Team Task Force.
“We have six dogs and handlers fully trained and ready to be called out,” he said. “We hope to have more by the first of the year. The bigger we can get, the better.”
The organization has 15 members, 13 dogs and other resources available to aid in or conduct search missions, including working with the local Civil Air Patrol.
“We work the dogs as civilians and we are always looking for more dogs or people to play hide and go seek with our dogs,” Mullaney said. “The dogs have to be friendly and have the right drive. A trail search can go over two miles.”
Extensive ongoing training is conducted for the dogs and their handlers. The teams specialize in trailing, air scent and human remains detection.
“We will go anywhere we are needed in Maryland,” Mullaney said. “We all have full-time jobs and we pay our own way. We have applied for grants and recently received one.”
Mullaney said the organization is organizing mounted search teams using ultra-terrain vehicles available to be a “one-stop search organization.”
More information and contact information may be found at http://mountainmarylandsearchandrescue.com/.
