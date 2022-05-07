MCHENRY — A North Carolina man on the run following the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend was arrested on Interstate 68 in Garrett County early Saturday after police deflated his tires during a chase that began in West Virginia, Maryland State Police said.
Mac Recardo Lewis, 38, of Deep Run, North Carolina, was being held in the Garrett County Detention Center pending extradition to North Carolina, police said.
Lewis reportedly stabbed his girlfriend, 37-year-old Gloria Peacock, to death Monday night in the Rocky Mount area of Edgecombe County, according to a Facebook post from the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.
The chase was initiated by West Virginia authorities on I-68 and ended when police flattened the vehicle's tires at an undisclosed location on the interstate. There were no apparent injuries.
