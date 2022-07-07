ROCKET CENTER, W.Va. — Northrop Grumman Corp. announced Wednesday that a 113,000-square-foot missile-producing facility will be constructed at the ABL campus in Mineral County.
The new facility is designed to increase the company’s capacity within the defense industrial base to ensure delivery of current and future weapons to meet warfighter needs. Once completed in 2024, the missile integration facility will have the capacity to support production of up to 600 strike missiles per year, a company news release said.
“Our new missile integration facility is a factory of the future, designed to affordably produce high quantities of missiles to meet increasing customer demand,” Mary Petryszyn, corporate VP and president, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems, said in the release. “Northrop Grumman’s investments in manufacturing capacity, digital processes and emerging technologies translates into the rapid deployment of capability into the field.”
Unlike traditional missile integration facilities, Northrop Grumman’s facility is not limited to producing one type of missile but is easily modified to manage the integration of current and new missile programs.
"They are going to make three new (types of) missiles for an upcoming project for the military," Randy Crane, president of the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, said. "This expansion is going to (include) multiple buildings so it's a pretty big project."
Crane took a tour of the facility at Rocket Center last week and was present for an update on the expansion from Northrop Grumman officials.
"Someone asked if they were expanding capacity due to the war in Ukraine ... we are sending some of weapons over there so they have to backfill," Crane said. "The answer to that was, yes. It's not just here, they have plants all across the country. A good number of them are ramping up."
The facility is expected to include expanded manufacturing workforce skill sets adding engineering and manufacturing jobs to the area.
Crane said the growth will be an overall boost to the business climate.
"It's a win-win for the area," Crane said. "I'm sure a fair number of those folks will reside in Mineral County and some in Allegany County as well. I expect that business will improve in both our counties, including the tax base and everything that goes with it."
Crane said there has been "some talks to bring some of the feeder businesses that supply Northrop Grumman to the area. I know economic development in Mineral County and probably Allegany County as well, are looking at that. That is great news and it continues the expansion. It has a trickle down effect."
Mitch Carmichael, West Virginia secretary of economic development, applauded the move on Twitter saying, "Outstanding announcement by an outstanding company."
Northrop Grumman is a leader in missile component development. The company continues to expand its advanced weapons capabilities nationwide with the construction of a first-of-its-kind Hypersonics Capability Center in Elkton, Maryland, designed to provide full lifecycle production, from design and development to production and integration for hypersonic weapons to be operational in 2023.
