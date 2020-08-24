Due to press mechanical troubles, some customers may experience later-than-normal delivery of Monday’s edition. We regret the inconvenience, as we strive to deliver papers as quickly as possible.
Note to our readers
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CUMBERLAND - Clarence Raymond Engelbach, 77, of Cumberland, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at UPMC Western Maryland. The Upchurch Funeral Home, P.A., Cumberland, is handling the arrangements, which will be announced at a later date.
KEYSER, W.Va. - Ann E. Musgrove, 74, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Visitation at Markwood Funeral Home Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services follow visitation. Interment Potomac Memorial Gardens. Condolences Markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Tractor-trailer driver seriously injured in I-68 crash
- Additional properties obtained at Cumberland Gateway
- FSU reports 12 positive coronavirus cases on more than 2,600 pre-semester tests
- Petersburg High teacher arrested on sex offense charges
- Virginia man dies in Hampshire County crash
- FSU books hotel rooms for possible quarantine
- Woman arrested following credit union standoff
- Bob Hertzel | Wes Ours' son joining Fairmont Senior High
- West Virginia child has rare coronavirus-related condition
- Allegany County records 21st COVID-19 death
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.