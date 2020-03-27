SEBRING, Fla. - George T. McDowell Jr. passed Sunday, March 15, 2020. Survivors: Wife, Kathy Enlow McDowell, and children, Elaine Roberts, Joseph McDowell. Preceded in death by parents, George and Reba (Arthur) McDowell; son, Tom McDowell.
CALEDONIA, Miss. - Donald William Kirby, 84, of Caledonia, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Windsor Place, Columbus. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Mr. Kirby was born Feb. 25, 1936, to the late Raymond and Kathleen Beal Kirby, in Cumberland. He retired from Kel…
