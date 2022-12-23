Due to mechanical difficulties, Saturday's edition of the Times-News will be delivered to customers on Monday along with Monday's edition.
Saturday's electronic edition will be available at www.times-news.com.
Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 10:58 pm
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitterly cold wind chills will be ongoing during the time of this high wind event. It is essential to be prepared for extreme cold conditions with the potential for loss of power. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind speeds will be through this evening. Affects from the extreme cold could be made worse due to power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
