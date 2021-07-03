CUMBERLAND — If you ever wondered what it is like to be married to a game warden, just ask the Garvers … either of them.
Before they vowed on Oct. 29, 2016, to love and cherish each other, Erica and Cory had already taken oaths to protect and defend Maryland’s natural resources, he in April 2012 and she 13 months later.
They met on the job as Maryland Natural Resources Police officers, no different, really, than those who wed after meeting as teachers or assembly line workers or journalists.
Their first case together, before they were wed, dealt with an illegally killed black bear near Flintstone and ended in Allegany County District Court with a conviction.
“And, actually, we worked together a lot after we were married and before we had children,” Erica said on Thursday during an interview at the Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area. “Our shifts are usually split now, though.”
One joint case involved a person who had a tree stand hung for an extended time and was baiting high on the Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Both are violations. Several days of staking out the site had gone by without finding anyone hunting there.
“I had confiscated a trail camera at the scene,” Cory said. “The guy got on social media and was threatening to deal with whoever stole his camera.”
The Garvers were eventually able to locate the man at the stand by driving nearby on four-wheelers and revving them. “He came roaring out thinking we were other hunters who had stolen his camera,” Cory said. Case closed.
Both the Garvers are officers first class. Their patrol area is Allegany County, all 430 square miles of it. They could be floating the Potomac River on one day and looking for illegal baiting of turkeys or bears on another. Their offices are equipped with 4-wheel-drive, steering wheels, computers and radios. They each strap a Smith & Wesson, 40-caliber handgun to their sides when they leave for work.
“It’s the variety of the job that I like the most. Very seldom is it routine,” Erica said. She also likes plain clothes work where she is in camouflage and carrying a shotgun or in hip boots and holding a fishing rod. It’s a surprise, she said, when she pulls out the badge and asks another hunter to produce a license or an angler to show how many fish he has caught. “But it’s a good enforcement tool,” she added.
Cory said he can be set up for a day of looking for illegal ATV use and end up being rerouted to search for a missing hiker.
Cory grew up in Allegany County. Erica’s home area was Frederick County.
“We both have a passion for enforcing the game laws during hunting seasons,” Erica said. “Some officers like other aspects of the job, but that’s our favorite. I’m a fourth-generation hunter.”
Surprisingly, perhaps, Erica said violators who are confronted are more likely to get snippy with Cory than with her. “Maybe they see him as a challenge. He’s a big guy. He’s stoic by nature. Me, I have a maternal personality and that may put people at ease.”
Cory said he doesn’t worry about what Erica might face on a job that requires arresting people. “She can handle herself. She knows what she’s doing,” he said.
In a recent year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that of the 5,630 fish and game wardens in the country, 22% are females.
In any event, physical confrontation is always a possibility for a police officer.
Cory ran down a man on foot who was the subject of an arrest warrant. The chase took them near a wedding party in a park.
“I caught him, but he didn’t cooperate when I was putting the handcuffs on him so that required some force,” Cory said. “As we were running, I was yelling at the guy to stop. I figure that was probably recorded by the wedding party.”
Natural Resources Police officers have full police power, the same as Maryland State Police troopers. Those constables are frequently called to help with incidents that are not related to natural resources laws and regulations.
“Everything from a domestic assault to a high-speed chase to a murder,” Cory said.
“Because we are in the rural areas, we are often the closest officers (to the crime scene) and are the first to get there,” Erica added.
Erica said she and Cory are very family oriented. If there is any shop talk at home it is limited.
When drivers see two Natural Resources Police trucks parked at the Garver’s rural residence, it isn’t uncommon for them to stop and ask an amazing variety of questions.
“They will ask about permits that are needed or whether they can legally drive an ATV into a certain area,” Cory said. “A couple people have stopped and turned themselves in for violations, such as shooting a buck on a crop damage permit.” Such permits are for the taking of antlerless deer.
A person or two has stopped to ask legal advice. They are due in court for a natural resources violation and wondering if they should get an attorney.
“We know some of the people who stop at the house. Others are strangers,” Cory said.
“I’ve had them knock on the door at 6 a.m. and I’m still in my pajamas,” Erica added.
Like law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies, NRP constables browse social media for tips.
“It’s amazing,” Erica said. “Someone will post a photo of themselves with an animal they shot, telling what firearm and ammunition they used, where they got it, what time of day it was shot. You can see what they were wearing. Then someone else will comment, saying that what they did was illegal and the original poster will just shake it off.”
Such social media posts are sometimes followed by a telephone call or a knock on the door by those who wear badges and tote sidearms and handcuffs.
The most common fishing violation is not having a license, the couple agreed. During hunting season, citations are frequently written for having a loaded firearm in or on a vehicle or hunting without permission.
“I don’t cut any breaks when safety issues are involved,” Cory said. He was talking about the loaded guns, or the lack of personal flotation devices in watercraft or taking illegal shots with a firearm or failing to wear blaze orange when required.
Erica said being married natural resources police officers is a blessing and a challenge.
“Couples interested in doing this should know that it can be done, that you can have a normal family life and still be natural resources police officers,” she said.
