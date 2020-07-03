OAKLAND — A Garrett County man remains jailed Friday after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase through downtown Oakland streets in which at least two sheriff's office cruisers were hit before a citizen rammed the suspect vehicle at a convenience store parking lot.
The incident unfolded Thursday as Garrett County deputies were called to a Third Street business in Oakland for a report of a man with a knife causing a disturbance. They located Adam Jeremy Spaulding, 24, in his vehicle.
Spaulding then allegedly fled, nearly striking a deputy before attempting to elude authorities on city streets. He continued onto Hutton Road where he collided with the police vehicles. The suspect vehicle then traveled onto Oakland Rosedale Road and Liberty Street, police said.
As Spaulding's vehicle entered the Sheetz parking lot toward a set of gas pumps, a citizen rammed it with his vehicle. Spaulding was then taken into custody following a short foot chase, police said.
During the arrest, Spaulding reportedly assaulted several deputies and a citizen. There were no reported injuries.
He was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, seven counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order and numerous traffic offenses.
Spaulding was being held in the Garrett County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.