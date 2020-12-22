OAKLAND — An Oakland man awaited a bond hearing Tuesday following his arrest on a warrant charging him with drug distribution crimes, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
The arrest of Michael Ray Reckart, 25, stemmed from a five-month drug investigation in Oakland, police said.
Reckart was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines in addition to possession of controlled dangerous substance administration equipment and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Reckart remained lodged Tuesday at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending his appearance in district court.
Police said Reckart was arrested Monday during investigation of a trespassing complaint on Ben DeWitt Road prior to being served the warrant containing the felony drug charges.
