OAKLAND — A narcotics investigation by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest Thursday of an Oakland woman during a traffic stop in Mountain Lake Park.
Celese Suter-Lins, 30, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled administration equipment prior to being jailed at the Garrett County Detention Center.
Quantities of methamphetamines and heroin were found after a sheriff’s office dog alerted to the presence of the controlled substances inside the suspect vehicle, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.