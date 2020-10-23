OAKLAND — An Oakland woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly vandalized a school, a business, a private residence and road signs, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Kayla Jordan Harris, 20, was charged with various counts of malicious destruction of property and destruction of property scheme in addition to burglary and related offenses for allegedly breaking into the Subway shop in Oakland.
Harris was granted pre-trial release after posting $5,000 bond.
Police said Harris allegedly painted random words on a building at Southern High School, road signs, a house along Oakland Drive, a vehicle at Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep and a business in Deer Park.
The arrest was made following investigation by Oakland Police and the sheriff's office and after evidence of the burglary and vandalism were recovered at Harris's residence.
