OAKLAND — An Oakland woman died Saturday when the vehicle in which she was a passenger ran off Maryland Highway and struck a tree.
The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office said Delena Hardesty, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver, Wayne Moyer III, 34, of Swanton, was removed from the wreckage and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment of his injuries.
Moyer lost control of the vehicle before leaving the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were joined at the scene by the Deer Park and Oakland fire departments and Southern Garrett Rescue Squad.
