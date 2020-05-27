CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Fair and Ag Expo scheduled for July has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners will make it official by vote at Thursday's public meeting. The fair was scheduled for July 17-23.
"This isn't what the commissioners wanted to do," Jason Bennett, county finance director, said. "There were just too many things stacked up against us. The University of Maryland Extension Office oversees the 4-H activities for the entire state and they have suspended their activities through Aug. 1. We got that notice on May 14. That was really the beginning of the end for trying to have a fair this year."
County officials hope the fair can return next summer.
"Right now, the carnival operators are sitting in Florida," Bennett said. "They are not sure what they are able to do themselves. When you can't have the carnival and the rides and everything that comes with it, that really makes the fair virtually impossible."
Gov. Larry Hogan could implement Phase 2 of the Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery soon. However Phase 2, which is expected to endure longer than Phase 1, still does not permit large gatherings.
"You can imagine having to social distance on the midway at a fair. It would really make things difficult. It is really not possible to have any kind of enjoyable experience for people going," Bennett said.
Country vocalist Josh Turner was set to appear July 21 and the contemporary Christian artists, For King and Country from Australia, were scheduled for July 22.
"Logistically, trying to get the carnival operators booked and performers lined up, it would be almost impossible for this year. So, we will look to have it next year and be back bigger and better than ever," Bennett said.
Lacy Ashby is 4-H educator for Allegany County. The 4-H Club sponsors crafts, baking, sewing, animal and livestock presentations, tractor driving, robotics and horticulture judging at the fair.
"We are all saddened to hear of the cancelation," Ashby said. "It's a big deal to our kids. But we understand it. We say 4-H teaches life lessons, which is typically leadership, pubic speaking and teamwork. Unfortunately, this year is different kinds of life lessons that they are learning. Life doesn't always go as we anticipate. It is a very hard lesson but we hope we can come together in the future and look to better days ahead. We all love the fair and camaraderie that comes from it. But we will persevere and enjoy it even more the next time it happens."
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.