Stan Vann, of North Carolina, takes off from the starting line in his 1970 Caldwell D-9 Formula Ford 1600 Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3, 2019, during the 12th annual Polish Mountain Hill Climb in Flintstone. (CTN photo by Ken Nolan)

FLINTSTONE — The 2020 Polish Mountain Hill Climb, set for early August, will not run due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, race organizers said Thursday. 

The popular road racing event, set on a course along Gilpin Road east of Cumberland, featured more than 80 competitors last year from 11 different states.

"This decision was not easy, and we know it will not be popular, but we must do what we feel is safe for all involved, including competitors, workers and the community," John Felten, president of the Western Maryland chapter of the Sports Car Club of America, said. "With improved disease conditions in the next 14 months, we expect to be here for you to host the 2021 Polish Mountain Hill Climb.

 Officials have rescheduled the event for Aug. 7-8, 2021. 

