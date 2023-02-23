CUMBERLAND — Officials say communication will be the key to handling any disruptions that emerge during the 12 to 18 months of construction slated for the downtown mall.
A panel of seven city officials and construction engineers took questions from the public during a town hall Thursday evening on the $15 million Baltimore Street Access Project, which is slated to begin April 3. The project will involve replacing underground utilities, adding high-capacity fiber optics, reinstalling Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall and constructing parklets, as well as adding new trees, flowers and shrubs.
The meeting was held in the Allegany High School theater with officials taking questions submitted online in advance as well as in person at the meeting.
The panel included Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss; Jeff Silka, city administrator; Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.; Melinda Kelleher, executive director of the Downtown Development Commission; Bobby Smith, the city’s director of engineering; Matt Idleman, senior engineer; and Justin Koers, project manager with Triton Construction, which will complete the project.
“You deserve this $15 million investment,” Miller said. “To get there, however, it won’t be easy. There will be disruption, unforeseen issues, possible delays, road closures and accessibility limitations. It will be a construction zone. But I can promise you this, your temporary inconvenience will be rewarded with a long-term solution for overall economic sustainability.”
Many of the questions involved concerns over access to businesses, potential closures of streets, grants in case of losses and parking. One business owner asked if there would be free parking downtown during construction.
“With the the Baltimore Street project there is no parking being displaced,” Silka said. “We will not be taking away any parking opportunities. So as of now there is no plan to offer free parking simply because it is almost impossible to (connect it to) the construction on Baltimore Street.”
Officials said there will be times when owners and patrons could be prevented from using their front doors because of replacement of underground utility lines, but that would be more likely to occur when pavers, which will run from building-to-building, are installed. The time that front entrances will be impacted is expected to be minimal, they said.
Smith addressed concerns about street closures.
“Road closures, particularly with side streets, could occur for a couple days or a week,” he said. “We won’t have the roads shut down for any length of time. All we can do is give you a heads up when we’re going to do it.”
Another business owner asked, “What is the city’s plan to provide grant funds or secure funding and relief to keep the growing business and the veteran landmark restaurants in business?”
Miller said the CEDC will remain active in locating potential grant funding. “... but the problem is it is hard to forecast any loss due to the project because we simply don’t know how to quantify the loss,” he said. “But that is not to say we won’t try to find funds that are applicable for this purpose.”
Kelleher said it’s important for businesses to keep track of losses, because they’d need to be documented on any grant application.
“There will be time you will be mad and I get that,” said Morriss. “I understand. We are talking about a major project. I expect you come to me and let me know how you’re feeling. I can assure you that we will be doing the best we can to eliminate as many problems as we can as we work our way through this project.
“This is a time when we need to look at ourselves,” he said. “We talk about shopping local and supporting local business, but now is the time that we all, as a community, can show that we truly do support our local businesses even if we have to make a sacrifice on where we have to park or we have to sacrifice on walking through an area that is a partial construction zone to get to a local business that we want to support.”
“It will not be a war zone,” said Smith. “I can’t stress that enough.”
A stakeholder feared that if Friday After Five was moved to Canal Place this summer it would hurt the mall businesses. Kelleher said the city will most likely not hold Friday After Five events at Canal Place and will instead find locations around the mall to continue the events this summer.
For information and announcements on the project visit the project website ReimagineCumberland.com.
