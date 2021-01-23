ROMNEY, W.Va. — Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of an early Saturday house fire that claimed the life of a Hampshire County resident.
First-arriving Romney firefighters found the structure located in the 5800 block of Grassy Lick Road engulfed in flames and partially collapsed, according to a press release from the Romney Volunteer Fire Company.
Firefighters were dispatched by the Hampshire County 911 Center at 3:11 a.m. and notified of a possible occupant inside the structure.
Volunteers searched the burning home but were forced out due to the "heavy fire load."
"The deteriorating fire conditions as well as exploding propane tanks forced crews to exit the building," the release said. "Once the fire was knocked down, an extensive secondary search began, and the occupant of the residence was located."
Firefighters from additional Hampshire County companies and neighboring Mineral County assisted Romney volunteers. Units were on the scene for about eight hours.
The fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.
