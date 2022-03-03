CUMBERLAND — Elected officials and government staff from across Allegany and Garrett counties traveled to Annapolis on Thursday to promote projects in Western Maryland at the annual PACE event.
Held at the Westin Hotel, PACE (Positive Attitudes Change Everything) is the annual showcase for local officials who are granted time before various state department heads to pitch projects that are in need of funding. Projects range from new constructions, renovation efforts and proposed utility line upgrades, including high-speed broadband.
The event, usually held in January, was rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was not held last year.
PACE includes a reception on Thursday evening for state and local officials followed by a breakfast on Friday morning. The breakfast features some of Maryland's top elected officials as guest speakers. This year, hopes were that Gov. Larry Hogan would speak. However, organizers received word Wednesday that he could not attend. The featured speakers will be Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen.
Sen. George Edwards (R-Garrett, Allegany, Washington) said Thursday the state has a budget surplus of more than $2 billion.
"This is the most money we've had since I've been here to dish out ... statewide, not just Western Maryland," he said. "It is like an artesian well, it keeps coming and coming and coming. It's amazing."
Edwards attended his final PACE reception. He announced last summer this will be his final term, which will end a career in politics that lasted nearly five decades.
"There is a lot of money available but I don't like to ask for more than we need or for things we don't need," he said. "I support the idea that the locals have to put skin in the game instead of getting money and they don't put anything in there."
Western Maryland has been the recipient of millions of dollars in funding after the federal government supplied the region money from the American Rescue Act Plan to provide pandemic relief.
The state recently awarded $50 million to Western Maryland for economic development. The funding will be issued over five years at $10 million per year.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss was asked if the funding, including nearly $3 million designated for improvements for downtown businesses and property owners, will make a difference in the downtown in the future.
"I believe that Cumberland and Allegany County is going to have a renaissance," Morris said. "But sometimes, more than the dollars, there is this collaboration between the city and county working together that is a factor. I think it truly shows we are of the same mindset and are on the same page."
Morriss said although some of the projects have moved slowly, he believes the Cumberland Gateway commercial center under construction along Maryland Avenue, the Downtown Revitalization Project and Cumberland River Park, once completed, will have a huge positive impact on the city in coming years.
