CUMBERLAND — A city man was released shortly after he was arrested Monday on drunken driving, drug possession and related charges following a hit-and-run incident in the 500 block of Rizer Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.
Police said the driver, Donald Leo Fishel, 57, of Oldtown, was taken into custody on charges of driving while impaired, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and related offenses.
Following a bond hearing, a district court commissioner released Fishel on his personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
Police said heroin was located on Fishel at the time of the arrest along with drug paraphernalia.
A mailbox and fence were reportedly damaged in the incident.
