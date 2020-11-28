OLDTOWN — An Oldtown man faces numerous charges after allegedly threatening family members with a handgun early Saturday at a Brice Hollow Road home, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.
Wayne Anthony Pankey, 38, was taken into custody without incident after exiting the home shortly after 2 a.m., deputies said.
Pankey, who police said was intoxicated, allegedly pointed a loaded 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun at a family member, police said.
Two 9mm firearms were found in the home. A records check revealed the Sig Sauer was reported stolen in a 2018 incident occurring in Frostburg, police said.
An additional check of Pankey's background revealed he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous convictions, police said.
Pankey was charged with numerous offenses, including first- and second-degree assault, intoxicated endangerment, theft and handgun use in commission of a violent crime.
After appearing before a district court commissioner, Pankey was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Deputies were assisted by Maryland State Police.
