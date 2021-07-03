CUMBERLAND — At least one person was injured Friday when a tractor-trailer and pickup collided on Interstate 68 on the Crosstown Bridge.
Cumberland Police and firefighters and the Allegany County Hazardous Materials team were called to the scene of the crash near the Beall Street exit about 8:40 p.m.
Both vehicles overturned off the roadway, resulting in a fuel leak in the tractor-trailer and damage to guardrail and a light pole.
Two lanes of the interstate were closed for about six hours. The road was fully reopened about 3 a.m.
