SHORT GAP, W.Va. — One person was killed in an ATV accident on Knobley Road late Tuesday morning, Mineral County Sheriff Jeremy Taylor said.
The victim, a teenager, was not identified and details were not released.
The accident occurred in the area of Pinedora Lane, according to the Mineral County 911 emergency center.
Volunteer firefighters from Short Gap, Fountain, Fort Ashby and Wiley Ford responded.
The sheriff's office continues to investigate.
