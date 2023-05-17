GRANTSVILLE — One person was killed and a second seriously injured when a tractor-trailer traveled out of control and overturned Tuesday on Interstate 68 west near Grantsville, Maryland State Police said.
The identities of the victims were not released by police.
Troopers said the truck was in the slow lane around the 20- mile marker when it traveled across the roadway onto the left shoulder for unknown reasons. It then continued back across both lanes of the interstate and onto the right shoulder, where it overturned and struck the guardrail.
The injured person was flown to UPMC Western Maryland by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter.
The interstate was closed for several hours following the 4:30 p.m. crash as police investigated.
Firefighters from Grantsville, Bittinger and Salisbury responded to the scene along with ambulances from Northern Garrett Rescue Squad and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
State Highway Administration assisted with traffic control during the road closure.
