CUMBERLAND — Steady rainfall and thunderstorms complicated the planned opening Friday of the new accelerating lane of the Greene Street ramp to westbound Interstate 68, according to the State Highway Administration.
“We anticipate being able to open the new lane next week,” said Sherry Christian, media relations manager of the SHA.
“Our crews are in the field today assessing the situation and then we will have a better idea of when they will be able to open,” she said late Friday morning.
The Maryland Department of Transportation project by the SHA was a $3.8 million project covering .37-mile and began at the intersection of U.S. 220 at Greene Street and I-68 toward LaVale at Haystack Mountain.
The project included widening resurfacing as well as upgrading the storm management facilities and inlets.
First Fruits Excavating Inc., of RIdgeley, W.Va., performed the work.
For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.
