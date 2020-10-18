CUMBERLAND — They’ve come a long way, but their work is far from over.
Last year, Cumberland Pride organizer Jacqie McKenzie on Sunday afternoon remarked to the crowd assembled, the event was the city’s most widely-attended.
Though COVID-19 curtailed this year’s celebration of the local LGBTQ community, as it has other mass gatherings, a few hundred people still turned out for a march that began at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church on Washington Street. The rainbow wave of the crowd proceeded, led by a couple in a white convertible, well-heeled drag queens bearing a banner and McKenzie, carrying a handheld amplifier and microphone and leading the crowd in chants before they stopped in front of City Hall, arriving to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”
The purpose of the day, McKenzie said in her introduction, is “to speak out for equality.”
“Our work is not done,” McKenzie said. “Our work will not be done until our brothers, sisters and non-binary family stop dying in the streets and stop dying in their homes. Until they are protected, we continue to fight.”
Transgender organizer and activist Stormi Martin, who resides in Oakland, addressed the “51 years of fighting” that began with the Stonewall riots and has yet to come to an end.
“They say this country is free, they say this country is equal, but it is not equal if it only is for some of us, some of the time,” Martin said.
In her remarks, Martin said, she wanted to center those who lost their lives at the hands of others who had “pure hate for their existence.” In 2020 alone, she said, at least 33 transgender people have been murdered, many of whom were Black and brown.
“(Transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson) said it best: No pride for some of us without liberation for all of us,” Martin said.
Councilman Seth Bernard and Mayor Raymond Morriss also addressed the crowd.
Bernard spoke of the responsibility to speak up for the rights of others that he feels his role as an elected official carries.
“In this current toxic political climate, it’s imperative that communities continue to rally together for these basic human rights and for decency, and that’s exactly what you all are doing here today,” Bernard said. “In hundreds of communities across this community just like Cumberland, it’s often easy to get discouraged, especially when there are those who fight hard to curtail your very way of life. There are those who call it a choice, who say it can be fixed, but the only thing that truly needs fixed is some people’s inability to be decent human beings.
“The only choice I see is whether you want to be on the right side of history, and that’s why it is more critical than ever to show others not only what you stand for, but what you stand against,” Bernard continued. “I personally refuse to let the politics of Trumpism define my community. Hatred has no place in Cumberland, and with the words we speak and actions here today we will let that message be heard loud and clear.”
Morriss thanked the crowd for their robust show of support, even in light of the ongoing pandemic and the difficulties it presented.
“I think it says a lot about our community, a small, rural city that embraces diversity and enjoys the ability to be able to gather and show our pride for our community,” Morriss said. “I hope I represent you well. I know you all represent our community well.”
With rainbow streamers trailing from her arms, Allegany County NAACP Vice President Tifani Fisher spoke of her own two LGBTQ children, and how grateful she is for the supportive community they have around them represented there that afternoon.
It’s important, Fisher said, for folks to work toward “finding the unity in humanity again.” She recalled a time four or five years ago, when she was frustrated with comparisons between civil rights for people of color and the LGBTQ community. Her own research made her change her stance, she said.
“But then, like always, I did a little digging in my history, and I realized the spirit of dividing us has always been there. They divided us, they divided the system we’re in, divided rich people from poor people, divided women from men, divided POCs from Caucasians, and divided this wonderful community that just wanted to be themselves from all of us.”
Cumberland, with every march and panel held, has made progress toward finding that unity, Fisher said.
“We’re in this place where, for the first time in all these years, we have the power to say we don’t care about titles, we don’t care about names, we don’t care about colors, we are all human and we want to act as one,” Fisher said, noting how the events of 2020 have shown, if nothing else, that we are all ultimately human.
“I ask for every single one of you here … to vote because every single human life depends on what happens in that vote,” Fisher said. “I love this community as a whole, I love you as a whole.”
