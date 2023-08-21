CUMBERLAND — A Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, man being held without bond after he was arrested on assault and drunken driving charges during an early Sunday traffic stop on South Liberty Street, according to Cumberland Police,
A Cumberland Police officer was injured during the incident when the driver, identified as Issayah Juwan Fostion reportedly drove away during the traffic stop. The suspect was stopped a short time later and Fostion was taken into custody after he reportedly fled after stopping the vehicle.
An officer suffered a minor injury after being truck as Fostion drove from the scene during the stop.
Charged with first- and second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering and resisting arrest, Fostion was ordered jailed without bond following a bond hearing by a district court commissioner.
