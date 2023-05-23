OAKLAND — Two Pittsburgh area residents were arrested Sunday when police discovered narcotics with a street value of $26,000 inside their vehicle during a traffic stop on Main Street in Accident, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Amanda Rose Brafford, 41, of Clairton, Pa., and Delano Sylvester Wright, 27, remained jailed Tuesday at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending their next court appearance.
Brafford and Wright were charged with felony drug distribution offenses, including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Polie said 973 individual folds of fentanyl and 97 grams of cocaine were discovered inside the vehicle.
