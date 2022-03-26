FREDERICK — Two Allegany County men were arrested late Thursday in Frederick County on drug and weapons charges after sheriff's deputies stopped their vehicle on Interstate 70.
Dalton Scott Smith, 25, of Frostburg, and Justin Matthew Thrasher, 24 of Cumberland, were charged after police found a loaded .22 caliber handgun and 675 capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl in their vehicle. Suspected crack cocaine was also found during a search of the vehicle, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Department.
Both men were charged with three counts of controlled dangerous substance possession, two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute, two counts of a large amount of CDS possession, CDS distribution/possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin and numerous firearms violations, deputies said.
The traffic stop was made on I-70 westbound near state Route 85 about 9:30 p.m. after police observed a registration light not properly illuminated on the vehicle.
Both Scott and Thrasher were being held without bond Saturday at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
