FROSTBURG — One of the potentially overlooked issues that changed significantly for college students during the COVID-19 pandemic was how to access campus libraries.
Used by many students as a quiet place to do work and to get together with friends or study groups, libraries have been adapting to a variety of ways to keep students informed and engaged.
“When the university moved to all online classes in March of last year, the library facility was closed, but the staff continued to provide most of its services to students and faculty virtually through telework and by promoting our electronic services,” said Lea Messman-Mandicott, the director of Frostburg State University’s Lewis J. Ort Library. “We moved all of our research support services online and used our resource sharing services that allowed students to borrow materials from other libraries within our library consortium.”
Allegany College of Maryland library officials said learning how to adapt quickly and remaining flexible were challenges faced as students remained away from campus.
“Like many libraries, we are reminding our students about our online databases, online services to connect with a reference librarian and supporting students with informational Zoom sessions with guest speakers in their classes,” Julie Rando, the director of Learning Commons at Allegany College of Maryland, said. “Working together as a team and voicing concerns were our greatest tools during the challenges we faced.”
College libraries adapted to new ways of delivering services to students during the spring and summer of 2020, but it soon became a matter of remaining efficient while keeping students safe in-person when most colleges opened back up last fall.
“When the university opened back up in fall 2020, we eagerly welcomed our students back, but with seating reduced and carefully spaced to ensure social distancing,” Messman-Mandicott said. “We added plexiglass safety shields around our main service desk to protect staff and students, and enforced mask wearing for all users and staff. We closed our group study rooms due to our social distancing guidelines but our individual study rooms remain open.”
Both FSU and ACM provide work-study opportunities to students and have been focusing on keeping their student employees as safe as possible.
“The Ort Library is one of the largest employers of students at Frostburg State and we continued to honor existing student contracts for the rest of the spring semester last year. In the fall semester and currently, the number of students employed in the library has been reduced due to some of our students studying entirely online that need training for their job responsibilities, so we decided to hold their positions until they return in person,” Messman-Mandicott said.
Student employees that remain on campus are serving as entrance door monitors to ensure all of our guidelines are enforced, and are answering questions, Messman-Mandicott said.
“Over the fall semester, we only had two work-study students and both were able to help with the daily functions of the library and even took on special projects,” Rando said.
For information on library services, contact the FSU Ort Library at 301-687-4395 or the ACM library at 301-784-5269.
