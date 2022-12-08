CUMBERLAND — City officials voted Tuesday to accept a $170,400 bid from contractor Carl Belt Inc. for improvements to the Constitution Park amphitheater.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted unanimously to approve the expenditure at their regular public meeting at City Hall.
“We believe the park as a whole is underutilized,” said Morriss. “We see it as a gem in our city and the amphitheater is part of that.”
The funding for the improvements consists of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, which the city began receiving in 2021.
Matt Idleman, deputy city engineer, said the upgrades will be to the amphitheater and the adjacent pavilion.
“At the amphitheater, the contractor is replacing all benches and increasing the overall number from 15 to 27, extending the concrete walkway from the pavilion out to an American with Disabilities Act-accessible viewing area with a companion bench, and replacing the stone walkway from the pavilion to the stage with a concrete walkway to improve accessibility,” he said via email Wednesday.
City electricians have already upgraded stage lighting to LED and will add additional pole-mounted lighting behind the benches in the spring.
“At the pavilion, the contractor is updating the restrooms, replacing the gutters, and paving the parking area to help with accessibility. City electricians have also upgraded all lighting in the pavilion to LED and have upgraded the electrical receptacles,” Idleman said.
Morriss said, “When we talk about the renovation and revitalization of the park, the amphitheater is one of the key parts of what we want to do. Part of that is the electric system. To be able to have good music there you need to have an electrical system capable of handling all of the equipment the musicians have.”
City officials have discussed expanding the entertainment offerings currently held in the park. In addition to concerts, they hope to hold other types of events.
“We will make some improvements on the stage itself and also with the seating so we are better able to use it going forward,” said Morriss. “The park could be a real attraction and right now we need to get it back into good shape.”
The improvements are part of a larger renovation planned for Constitution Park that will include $500,000 in improvements to the park pool. The details of those upgrades are still being determined.
Funding for the pool upgrades will be through a combination of ARPA money and Maryland Community Development Block Grant dollars.
Bobby Smith, city engineer, said the work on the amphitheater, pavilion and pool should begin early next year and be finished for the summer season.
