CUMBERLAND — Del. Neil Parrott declared his candidacy Wednesday for Maryland’s 6th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives with an announcement in front of the Allegany County Office Complex.
With a win in the state’s upcoming June 28 primary election, the Washington County Republican would likely challenge U.S. Rep. David Trone, the Democratic incumbent, in the general election, a rematch from 2020.
Parrott spent the day announcing his candidacy across the 6th District. He began at 8 a.m. in Oakland and held similar events in Cumberland, Hagerstown, Frederick and Montgomery County.
During his stop in Cumberland, with his family standing behind him, Parrott explained why he is running.
“It’s because I want my kids to grow up in the America that we all remember,” he said. “An America where it was great and we had our freedoms. An America where we could buy things at the store and shelves weren’t empty. I don’t know what is happening in America but it is not going in the right direction.”
Parrott said he supports the newly created map of the state’s Congressional districts drawn by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission and backed by Gov. Larry Hogan. The 6th District, which includes Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, has been under scrutiny for many years following claims the boundaries were badly gerrymandered in 2012 to favor Democrats.
The new map, like the previous iteration, includes all of Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties. However, it also includes all of Frederick and Carroll counties and a smaller portion of northern Montgomery County. The current map includes only the southwest portion of Frederick County, including the city of Frederick and a larger portion of north and western Montgomery County.
Parrott said the new map backed by Hogan includes more rural communities.
“We have a great opportunity. This may, or may not, be the map. But this map that was put together is a fair map,” said Parrott. “Don’t you think Western Maryland should be put together again like that? Please write to state senators and state delegates and encourage them to pass the fair map that was developed by a fair team.
“This map respects the geographical boundaries and this map keeps like-minded communities together.”
Parrott said he was disappointed by the passing of the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill.
“One of my topics is inflation, which is at 6%. Passing this bill, all it is going to do is increase inflation at a higher rate,” he said. “American families are hurting and to pass that bill right now is inexcusable. If all the money went to infrastructure, you could argue it would help our citizens, but unfortunately only 25% is going to real infrastructure.”
Parrott was asked for his thoughts on the recent effort by the Western Maryland delegation to place the secession of Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties into West Virginia on the ballot. The delegation ultimately dropped the effort after receiving significant backlash.
“Clearly that was just a cry for help,” said Parrott. “This area is not getting the attention it needs in Annapolis. Hopefully they will get the attention they need in the future.”
Other Republican contenders so far, in addition to Parrott, include Harold Poissonnier of LaVale and Jonathan Jenkins of Rockville. Democrat candidates include Ben Smilowitz of Gaithersburg and Carleah Summers of Frederick.
