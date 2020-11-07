BAKER, W.Va. — The immediate aftermath of the Pendleton County at East Hardy Potomac Valley Conference rivalry game was a perfect dichotomy of the agony and elation of athletics.
As the Cougars huddled, heads down surrounding head coach Devon Orndorff, the Wildcats’ cheers could be heard all the way from the locker room.
East Hardy, playing in its first home game since Week 1, showed flashes of brilliance offensively, but it faltered when it mattered most in the red zone to fall to Pendleton County, 21-14 Friday, to close out the regular season.
“Just not very good execution. Even live we were able to identify our miscues there,” Orndorff said. “We’re going to look back at the film to see, but live we were able to see guys standing in the end zone wide open, and we’ve got to be able to hit that. I say we should be better than that, and we weren’t tonight.”
The two teams were polar opposites during the game too.
The Cougars, known for their big-play, Air Raid offense, squared up against a possession-heavy Wildcats offense. And on this occasion, the slow-and-steady visitors won the battle of styles.
East Hardy ran just 37 plays all night, while Pendleton County nearly doubled that mark with 70. The substantial difference wore down the Cougars’ defense by the fourth quarter.
“Explosive plays are great, but it also does keep your defense on the field a lot more,” Orndorff said of his up-tempo offensive style. “We do hang our hat on our defense. Defensively, we gave up 21 tonight, that’s very uncharacteristic of it, but we gave up 21 because we have solid opposition over there. ... They have the capability to drive on us tonight and chew that clock up.”
The backbreaker came on the Wildcats’ final scoring drive.
Pinned on its own three-yard line, Pendleton County marched 97 yards on eight plays. East Hardy nearly got off the field, but on 3rd-and-10 the Wildcats ran a reverse to wide receiver Ryan Mitchell, who sprinted 55 yards untouched to the house to put his team up 21-7 in the fourth quarter.
“You get them pinned, and you talk about the mental aspect of the game. Pinning a team back deep, and they’re able to drive the length of the field,” Orndorff said. “They did a really nice job scouting us and executing. They obviously executed better than we did tonight.”
In the first half, the Cougars started drives in Pendleton County territory three times and once more on their 45-yard line, though only one of those series yielded points. East Hardy finished 2 for 6 in the red zone, accumulating 259 yards of offense to the Wildcats’ 348.
Do-it-all East Hardy quarterback Christian Dove starred in all three phases Friday. The senior was 12 of 17 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns, rushed it eight times for 17 yards, returned multiple punts into the Wildcats’ territory and picked off an Isaiah Gardner pass to set up a touchdown drive.
On the pick, Dove jumped a crossing route from the free safety position and returned it 22 yards to the Pendleton 18. On the next play under center, he found Dawson Price in the back of the end zone for East Hardy’s first touchdown of the night.
“He’s a very dynamic player, I can’t say enough about him,” Orndorff said. “We live and die by him most nights, and I’m OK with that. He really knows the offense as well as I do. He made some checks tonight, most of our successful plays were check, flip sides, check to a different play by the quarterback on the field.
“His knowledge alone brings another aspect of our game.”
Dove showed glimpses of the Cougars’ big-play ability with passes of 31 and 36 yards — both to Andrew Tharp, who caught Dove’s other TD on a 12-yard score late in the fourth quarter — but when the field shrunk near the goal line, those positive plays were few and far between.
Alex Miller was East Hardy’s top ballcarrier with 43 yards on seven carries, 33 of which came on one run in the first half.
The Wildcats relied heavily on Gardner offensively, as 47 of their 70 plays ended with either a Gardner pass or run. He completed 16 of 23 attempts through the air for 148 yards, and he carried it 24 more times for 69 yards.
Like Mitchell’s scamper, the other Pendleton touchdowns also came in the run game. Gardner bounced to the outside during the second quarter for a six-yard rushing TD that evened the scoring at 7-all at the half.
Then Dalton Dunkle, who finished with 38 yards on 13 carries, tallied the only points of the third quarter for either team on a 10-yard burst before Mitchell upped the scoring to 21-7 midway through the fourth.
Going forward, the Wildcats (5-2) go from likely missing the playoffs — they were No. 14 in Class A in the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission rating system entering the matchup — with a loss to possibly picking up a first-round home game.
The Cougars (5-2), who came into Friday No. 6, were a win away from potentially hosting a pair of playoff games, but they could have to hit the road for their first-round bout now.
“I’m not sure that we’ll get a home game now,” Orndorff said. “Everything I’ve seen says Pendleton County and us will flip spots, so congrats to them. I think we’re in though.
“It’s kind of bittersweet, we wanted the momentum going in. But we do feel like with what we saw tonight, we were able to drive on a good team and get red zone looks. If we capitalize on those looks we feel like we could’ve won the ballgame.”
