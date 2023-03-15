CUMBERLAND — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has included $136 million in its 12-year transportation plan to fund construction of a section of U.S Route 219 leading to the Maryland border at Grantsville.
The funding is another step in creating the north-south, four-lane highway that runs in the Appalachian region of Western Maryland and Pennsylvania. The effort to build the modern connector has been the core project of The Greater Cumberland Committee for several years.
“We are thrilled,” said Jennifer Walsh, TGCC executive director. “It’s definitely an important commitment by Pennsylvania toward completion of the corridor and it’s another milestone in the effort that TGCC is helping to lead on behalf of the region.”
Pennsylvania completed an 11-mile stretch of Route 219 in 2019.
The $136M is being designated to finish the final 5.5 miles to the Maryland border.
Walsh said Pennsylvania had already committed $60 million for pre-evaluation environmental work for the final stretch. “In terms of the pre-construction phase, we are well into the environmental work, including core drilling,” she said.
Maryland announced last year it will commit $78 million to improve the final 1.5-mile stretch of Route 219 in Garrett County from Old Salisbury Road to the Pennsylvania border.
The commitment from Pennsylvania could be the final piece of the puzzle in an effort to join the connector that began more than two decades ago.
“The $136 million is great because up until this point we hadn’t had any funds that were committed for construction,” said Brandon Peters, chair of TGCC’s North/South Appalachian Highway Work Group and director for planning and community development at Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission. “This is becoming a big success story for the region and we are grateful to our partners in Pennsylvania and Maryland.”
Walsh said the total price tag for Pennsylvania to complete the stretch is $250 million; however, with the announcement of the $136 million commitment, it will bring the total needed down to $114 million.
“We are in a lot better shape,” Walsh said. “They are estimating the project will be completed by 2031.”
Peters said an improved Route 219 will be a boon for the region.
“We’ve had studies that show it will have a significant economic impact,” Peters said. “It shortens the drive time between population centers. It allows the folks in Maryland access to our workforce and it allows us in Pennsylvania to access the workforce in Maryland.
“There are plenty of reasons why the creation of 219 is an important thing — from safety to shorter drive times for trucking and freight movement as well as just the average daily traffic. But, it’s also the workforce component bringing these labor markets closer to each other will improve the workforce selection,” said Peters.
