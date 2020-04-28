BEDFORD, Pa. — An Ohio man was shot by Pennsylvania State Police troopers Monday when they responded to a domestic incident at a residence in the 500 block of Pitt Street.
Police said James R. Best, 45, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, brandished a knife and failed to obey commands when troopers entered the apartment complex.
Best was treated at the scene by police following the 4:42 p.m. incident, then transported by ambulance to a medical facility.
Two troopers have been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.
The case remains under investigation by the state police Troop G Major Case Team.
