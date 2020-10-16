SHORT GAP, W.Va. — COVID-19 continues to play a role on the high school football season, as one game has been canceled, leaving four teams to play in tonight’s high school football slate.
All three of tonight’s games will be in the area, as Frankfort hosts Petersburg, Keyser welcomes Jefferson to Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley, and Hampshire plays host to Berkeley Springs.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Moorefield (2-2) was to host Philip Barbour, but Barbour County moved to the orange phase in Saturday’s COVID metrics map. East Hardy (4-1) is on a bye.
Petersburg (4-1) at Frankfort (5-1)
The Falcons, ranked No. 3 in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AA points standings, look to bounce back from their first loss of the season, falling on the road to Class AAA Washington last week, 20-19.
Cole Hiett led the charge for Frankfort, scoring all three of its touchdowns, but failed extra points came back to haunt the Falcons.
Frankfort had the final possession of the game — after Washington scored 14 fourth-quarter points to take the lead — and got as close as the six-yard-line, but was forced to attempt a 23-yard field goal with four seconds left. The Patriots were able to penetrate through the line and block the kick to hold on for the victory.
The Vikings, ranked fourth in the WVSSAC points, are riding a four-game winning streak coming into Frankfort Stadium, as they pulled away from Hampshire, 39-25, last week in Romney.
Montana Sindledecker led the way, rushing 13 times for 137 yards with two touchdowns — a 12-yard run with 2:42 left in the first half to give Petersburg a 12-11 halftime lead and a 65-yard scamper with just over two minutes to play to close the Vikings’ scoring.
Quarterback Cody Nuzum was 8 of 15 for 98 yards and two scores and had 15 rushes for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Frankfort has won the past two and three of the last five meetings with the Vikings, taking last year’s contest 35-6.
Jefferson (2-3) at Keyser (4-2)
The Golden Tornado look to get back on the winning track this evening, as they had their three-game win streak snapped last week at the hands of Point Pleasant, 38-28.
Quarterback Gavin Root led the scoring for the Tornado, rushing for a 22-yard TD to open the game and passing for another when he hit Dameain Emerick on a two-yard score with 6:42 remaining to bring Keyser within three.
Drae Allen added 16 rushes for 102 yards and a 14-yard touchdown run in the second period. Sam Bradfield scored in the third on a 34-yard run.
Three weeks ago it was Frankfort knocking off Class AAA’s top dog — then-No. 1 Spring Mills. Last week, it was the Golden Tornado’s opponent doing the spoiling, as Jefferson upended University, 14-13. University was 1-0 entering the matchup due to a late start in the season because of Monongalia County’s COVID metrics.
Evan Tewell led the charge for the Cougars with 150 rushing yards and Christian Blowe added a rushing touchdown.
Keyser has won the previous five meetings with Jefferson, most recently in 2018, 31-24.
The Golden Tornado currently sit at No. 8 in the WVSSAC Class AA points standings, while the Cougars are on the outside looking in at 20th in AAA.
Berk. Spring (1-4) at Hampshire (2-4)
Hampshire’s season has been a story of two-game streaks, as the Trojans have dropped two straight after winning two in a row to get to .500. After losing at Keyser two weeks ago, the Trojans fell last week to Petersburg.
Quarterback Alex Hott led the charge for Hampshire, completing 18 of 29 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns — one on a four-yard run and two through the air, a 30-yard strike to Trevor Sardo to open the scoring and a 25-yard toss to Ashton Haslacker. The Trojans are ranked 21st in the Class AAA points standings.
Berkeley Springs, ranked No. 31 in Class AA, picked up its first win last week over Magnolia, 53-22. The Indians have fallen to two area teams this season — Keyser in Week 1, 61-33, and Frankfort two weeks after, 41-0.
Hampshire and Berkeley Springs have only met twice since 2009, with the Indians taking last year’s matchup, 40-12, and the Trojans winning in 2018, 52-18.
