PETERSBURG, W.Va. — It’s been a long time since a football player from Petersburg High School has won a major award from the Cumberland Times-News.
Not since legendary running back John Koontz claimed Player of the Year nearly 40 years ago has a Viking done so.
Thanks to defensive lineman Wyatt Arbaugh, Petersburg has doubled that total. Arbaugh was voted both Defensive Player of the Year and Lineman of the Year by the Potomac Highlands coaches after leading the area with nine sacks.
“It’s an honor, it makes me feel really proud,” the standout pass-rusher said. “I’m just happy I could make my family proud, that I could do something good, and it’s good for the town. Everyone’s really excited.
“I want to thank my coaches, my teammates for lifting me up, my mom and dad, and my grandparents for supporting me and helping me get here.”
Arbaugh edged Frankfort linebacker Jansen Moreland for DPOY honors, and finished just ahead of Keyser lineman Gabe Ryan to take home the title as the area’s top lineman.
The Golden Tornado swept the awards a season ago, though they did so with two players. Jackson Biser and Don Woodworth — who both play at Frostburg State now — won Defensive Player and Lineman of the Year, respectively.
With a dangerous combination of size and speed, Arbaugh was a menace to opposing quarterbacks all season. In only his second season playing for Petersburg, the senior had his best performance against Hampshire, when he accumulated four sacks.
On one series during the first half, Arbaugh brought Trojans quarterback Alex Hott to the ground in the backfield on three consecutive plays — a personification of how dangerous he could be for opposing offenses.
“He deserves those achievements, he’s a talented, athletic individual,” Petersburg head coach Donny Evans said of Arbaugh, who added 50 tackles, two forced fumbles and a recovery to his Potomac Highlands-best sack total. “We tell players to go and make plays, go out and be physical, and he always did that.
“He did a lot of good things on the D-line to help control the line of scrimmage. When you have a kid capable of doing things by himself to control a whole side of the line, it really helps you. Getting pressure on the quarterback really helped our man-to-man coverage. We could put more guys in the box.”
Evans, a first-year head coach, couldn’t have asked for a better set of leaders to begin his Petersburg career. He had junior quarterback Cody Nuzum to guide the offense. Arbaugh, with how much effort and intensity he displayed on every play, filled a similar role for the defense.
Yet, being relatively new to high school football, the pass-rusher did need to learn some technique. Luckily for Evans, Arbaugh was a fast learner.
“It was just getting him to understand what we wanted,” Evans said. “He played his heart out from the first game, and he polished himself. He learned to squeeze down, he learned spin moves, he learned different ways to adapt when teams are throwing things at him to deal with him.
“He played 100% every play, put everything he could on every play and was very competitive whenever we needed a big play. He played with all his heart.”
Arbaugh’s impact extended to the practice field too.
With his strength and quickness, he also made for a pretty good scout team running back. So, even when he wasn’t putting his fingers in the turf and rushing the QB himself, he was helping his teammates prepare while setting an example.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Evans said. “He showed the younger guys, ‘Hey, he’s still going hard even though it’s practice.’ Several seniors stepped up in that area for us, which sets a foundation for a program.
“The younger kids now know they can achieve goals like (winning an award), they can be excited to work hard.”
Arguably the people most instrumental in Arbaugh taking home the awards are his parents.
Arbaugh’s father, a middle school coach, always gave him pointers after games through the years, instructing him “where to go and where to be.” His mother took care of the pre and postgame preparation, making sure his uniform was washed and his meals were prepared.
Going forward, his parent’s roles might be retired.
Arbaugh doesn’t have plans to continue his football-playing career at the moment. Right now, he’s considering either entering a welding apprenticeship or attending West Virginia University.
Even so, Arbaugh will always be remembered as the player who broke Petersburg’s drought, taking home the Defensive Player of the Year and Lineman of the Year. He’s helped lay the groundwork for a Vikings’ program on the rise.
“I’m proud I can be a part of a winning team, helping the team to more victories,” he said. “We’re finally putting Petersburg back to winning instead of losing.”
