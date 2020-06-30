Petersburg's Nick Fleming low amateur, takes 6th at W.Va. Open

DANIELS, W.Va. — Former Petersburg standout golfer Nick Fleming finished as the low amateur and low junior amateur at the 87th West Virginia Open Championship held last week at The Resort at Glade Springs.
Fleming, who will continue his golfing career at Wingate University in Wingate, North Carolina, this year, finished sixth overall with an even par 216 over three rounds. He shot 71, 73 and 72 Tuesday through Thursday.
Parkersburg’s Kenneth Hess won the championship with 6-under par 210, defeating Wheeling’s Thad Obecny II by one stroke. Hess shot an opening round 69 and recovered from a second-day 75 to shoot 66 to claim the title. Obecny shot 71 and back-to-back 70s.
Charleston’s Will Evans took third with 214 and Harpers Ferry’s David Bradshaw and Scott Depot’s Christian Brand tied for fourth with 215s.
One hundred thirty-five professionals and amateurs participated in the championship.
Fleming will be participating in the West Virginia Junior Amateur Championship beginning today. His tee time is at 9 a.m. and last year’s champion, Todd Duncan, is part of his foursome.
Duncan takes Spring crown
CUMBERLAND — Dan Duncan finished even par for the weekend to capture the Cumberland Country Club Spring Championship.
It was Duncan’s first title. He shot a career-low 65 on Saturday to take the lead then held on to win with a 77 on Sunday for a 142 total. He defeated Kevin Robison (143) and Kevin Yost (144).
Joe MacAuley was the Gross champion with a 139 (67/72). Bryan Appel was second with a 147 (69/78).
